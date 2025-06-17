Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Iran Bans Device Use Amid Israeli Strikes

Iran has imposed a ban on government officials using communication devices over fears that Israel is using digital signatures to launch attacks, causing dire conditions in Tehran. Meanwhile, Iranian pilgrims reroute through Iraq due to airspace restrictions, and cyberattacks target financial institutions amid escalating conflicts.

Escalating Tensions: Iran Bans Device Use Amid Israeli Strikes
Iran has prohibited government officials and their bodyguards from using communication devices such as mobile phones, smart watches, and laptops, due to fears of digital signatures being leveraged by Israel for attacks. The ban highlights the growing tension between Iran and Israel, with significant consequences in Tehran.

An Afghan shopkeeper in Tehran describes life as 'dire' amid ongoing Israeli strikes, with sirens blaring and food shortages prevalent. Amid these hostilities, Iranian pilgrims stranded in Saudi Arabia have sought alternative routes through Iraq due to restricted airspace.

As challenges mount, Iran's Nobel Peace laureate Narges Mohammadi indicated leaving Tehran, raising concerns of a humanitarian crisis. Meanwhile, a cyberattack blamed on 'Predatory Sparrow' targeted Bank Sepah, reflecting a deteriorating situation in Iran's financial sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

