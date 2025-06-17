Tragic Tank Fire: Aid-Seeking Civilians Caught in Conflict
An Israeli tank fire incident in Gaza, targeting civilians seeking aid, left at least 59 dead. Eyewitnesses reported the attack was unprovoked, killing desperate residents amid a humanitarian crisis. The Israeli military is investigating, as the international community criticizes Israel's aid distribution methods.
In a harrowing escalation of violence in Gaza, Israeli tanks fired into a crowd seeking aid, killing at least 59 people. The incident, recorded as one of the bloodiest since the conflict began, highlights the dire food scarcity among residents in the region.
Eyewitnesses reported seeing Israeli tanks launch shells towards thousands of aid-seekers gathered in Khan Younis. The victims, described as desperate for food for their children, filled the hospital floors and corridors due to overcrowding. Medics reported at least 59 fatalities and more than 200 injuries.
While the Israeli military acknowledged the incident, an investigation is ongoing. The incident underscores the contentious nature of aid distribution in Gaza, with international criticism labelling the current system as inadequate. With nearly 73 deaths reported on Tuesday, the violence shows little sign of abating.
(With inputs from agencies.)
