Gang Rape Shocks Odisha: Calls for Justice Intensify

The gang rape of a 20-year-old woman at Gopalpur Beach in Odisha involving 10 suspects has sparked outrage and condemnation, with authorities promising swift justice. The National Commission for Women has demanded prompt action as police make arrests, while leaders criticize the government's handling of women's safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-06-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 20:06 IST
  • India

The horrific gang rape of a 20-year-old female student at Gopalpur Beach, Odisha, has triggered a wave of public outrage. Ten individuals, including four minors, have been apprehended in connection with the incident, which occurred during the Raja festival.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi condemned the act as a 'crime against humanity' and has promised severe punishment for the culprits. The National Commission for Women has demanded an expedited investigative report and the provision of support for the survivor.

This appalling crime has not only raised questions about the safety of women at major tourist destinations but has also highlighted a broader concern regarding law enforcement efficacy. Opposition leaders have criticized the government for failing to protect its citizens, calling for stringent measures to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

