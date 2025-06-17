Diplomatic Shake-up: Pakistan's Envoy to Dhaka Recalled Amid Controversy

In a surprising diplomatic move, Pakistan has withdrawn its high commissioner in Dhaka, Syed Ahmed Maroof, and appointed a new envoy amid swirling speculations regarding his sudden departure.

Maroof, who played a pivotal role in strengthening Dhaka-Islamabad relations, left Bangladesh abruptly, igniting rumors about his personal associations involving social media chatter about connections with two Bangladeshi women.

The Pakistan High Commission has announced Imran Haidar, the current ambassador to Myanmar, as Maroof's successor, while a deputy high commissioner steps in as acting high commissioner until Haidar's arrival.

