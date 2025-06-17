Tragic Domestic Dispute: Man Arrested for Sister-in-Law's Murder

Haryana Police have detained a 25-year-old man from Bihar in connection with the murder of his sister-in-law, which occurred in Gurugram. The suspect, identified as Jafar Akhtar, allegedly killed Noor Saba after a heated argument, witnessed by her young daughter. Authorities confirmed the arrest on Monday.

The gruesome incident unfolded at a rented accommodation in Khandsa village. Akhtar, who had arrived in Gurugram with Saba and her daughter just days earlier, failed to provide proper identification to the landlord. The crime came to light when the landlord noticed a foul odor and alerted the police.

Upon further investigation, police discovered that Akhtar, a daily wage laborer, acted out of rage. Initial interrogations reveal that following the death of Saba's husband, the family had moved to the area. A sudden quarrel led to the fatal assault. The probe into the case is ongoing as police seek to uncover further details.

