Left Menu

Tragic Domestic Dispute: Man Arrested for Sister-in-Law's Murder

A 25-year-old man from Bihar was arrested for allegedly strangling his sister-in-law to death during a domestic dispute in Haryana. The incident took place in front of the victim's 6-year-old daughter. The police captured the suspect in his hometown following an investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 17-06-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 20:12 IST
Tragic Domestic Dispute: Man Arrested for Sister-in-Law's Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Police have detained a 25-year-old man from Bihar in connection with the murder of his sister-in-law, which occurred in Gurugram. The suspect, identified as Jafar Akhtar, allegedly killed Noor Saba after a heated argument, witnessed by her young daughter. Authorities confirmed the arrest on Monday.

The gruesome incident unfolded at a rented accommodation in Khandsa village. Akhtar, who had arrived in Gurugram with Saba and her daughter just days earlier, failed to provide proper identification to the landlord. The crime came to light when the landlord noticed a foul odor and alerted the police.

Upon further investigation, police discovered that Akhtar, a daily wage laborer, acted out of rage. Initial interrogations reveal that following the death of Saba's husband, the family had moved to the area. A sudden quarrel led to the fatal assault. The probe into the case is ongoing as police seek to uncover further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025