Left Menu

Horrific Spousal Assault in Muzaffarpur Ignites Search for Justice

A man in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district has been arrested for attacking his wife with a hot iron rod and inserting chilli powder in her private parts over suspicions of infidelity. Police have launched a search for other family members involved, as the victim seeks medical care and justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 17-06-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 20:19 IST
Horrific Spousal Assault in Muzaffarpur Ignites Search for Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A horrific case of domestic violence has emerged from Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, where a man has been apprehended for brutally assaulting his wife over suspicions of infidelity. The suspect, Shatrughan Rai, allegedly used a hot iron rod and chilli powder in the attack.

The victim reported that she was confined without food and water for two days while enduring severe physical abuse. She also alleged attempted electrocution and said her neighbors failed to aid her during her ordeal.

The authorities have launched a manhunt for the victim's in-laws, who are currently on the run. The victim is receiving medical treatment following her rescue by her brother, and law enforcement officials continue to investigate the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025