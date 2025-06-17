Horrific Spousal Assault in Muzaffarpur Ignites Search for Justice

A horrific case of domestic violence has emerged from Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, where a man has been apprehended for brutally assaulting his wife over suspicions of infidelity. The suspect, Shatrughan Rai, allegedly used a hot iron rod and chilli powder in the attack.

The victim reported that she was confined without food and water for two days while enduring severe physical abuse. She also alleged attempted electrocution and said her neighbors failed to aid her during her ordeal.

The authorities have launched a manhunt for the victim's in-laws, who are currently on the run. The victim is receiving medical treatment following her rescue by her brother, and law enforcement officials continue to investigate the case.

