Tragic School Shooting in Austria: Unraveling Mystery Behind the Motive

A former student, fascinated by school shootings, killed nine students and a teacher in Austria, then himself. Investigators are unclear about his motives. The gunman meticulously planned the attack at his former high school in Graz. Austria plans to tighten gun laws following the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 17-06-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 20:27 IST
A chilling incident shook Austria as a former student killed nine fellow students and a teacher before taking his own life at a high school in Graz. Investigators revealed his growing obsession with school shootings, yet his specific motive remains unknown.

The 21-year-old meticulously planned the seven-minute attack at BORG Dreierschützengasse high school last Tuesday, three years after leaving it. Despite executing his plan with precision, details such as choosing the date and ceasing fire remain unexplained. The assailant had ample ammunition remaining at the scene.

Amid ongoing investigations, Austria faces calls for stricter gun laws. The gunman legally owned the weapons used. Chancellor Christian Stocker announced plans to tighten gun regulations to prevent future tragedies.

