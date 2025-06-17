Tragic School Shooting in Austria: Unraveling Mystery Behind the Motive
A former student, fascinated by school shootings, killed nine students and a teacher in Austria, then himself. Investigators are unclear about his motives. The gunman meticulously planned the attack at his former high school in Graz. Austria plans to tighten gun laws following the tragedy.
- Country:
- Austria
A chilling incident shook Austria as a former student killed nine fellow students and a teacher before taking his own life at a high school in Graz. Investigators revealed his growing obsession with school shootings, yet his specific motive remains unknown.
The 21-year-old meticulously planned the seven-minute attack at BORG Dreierschützengasse high school last Tuesday, three years after leaving it. Despite executing his plan with precision, details such as choosing the date and ceasing fire remain unexplained. The assailant had ample ammunition remaining at the scene.
Amid ongoing investigations, Austria faces calls for stricter gun laws. The gunman legally owned the weapons used. Chancellor Christian Stocker announced plans to tighten gun regulations to prevent future tragedies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 4-At least 27 Palestinians killed near Gaza aid site; U.N. demands investigation
Delhi Court Denies Bail in Chilling Family Tragedy
Former Homeland Security official fights back against Trump's 'unprecedented' investigation order
Tragedy Strikes: Three Children Drown in Maharashtra Farm Pond
Justice Rally: The Fight for Truth in Vimal Negi's Death Investigation