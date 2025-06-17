Left Menu

Outrage in Odisha: Gang Rape at Gopalpur Beach Sparks Statewide Protests

Ten people, including four minors, were arrested in connection to the gang rape of a woman at Gopalpur beach, Odisha. This shocking incident has led to a widespread outcry. Authorities, including the Chief Minister, have vowed stringent action. The National Commission for Women has also demanded a swift report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-06-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 21:36 IST
Outrage in Odisha: Gang Rape at Gopalpur Beach Sparks Statewide Protests
Gopalpur beach in Odisha became the center of state-wide outrage following the gang rape of a 20-year-old woman. Police apprehended ten people, four of whom are minors. The incident, deemed a 'crime against humanity' by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, has sparked widespread condemnation.

In response, the National Commission of Women demanded a detailed report, pushing for immediate legal action. The Odisha DGP handed over the investigation to the CID, labeling it a 'red flag case'. The crime occurred during the state's Raja festival celebrations, adding to the community's shock.

Authorities have assured swift punishment for the accused, some of whom tried to flee the state. Meanwhile, the government is under pressure to enhance security measures, especially at popular tourist spots like Gopalpur beach, to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

