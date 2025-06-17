Dramatic Escape: Undertrial Flees Through Court Toilet Window

An undertrial made a daring escape from police custody in Patna on Tuesday, officials confirmed. The individual, who was at the sessions court in Pirbahore for a hearing, managed to break a window pane in the court's toilet before fleeing.

The undertrial had requested to use the toilet just before his hearing. Accompanied by escorting policemen, he seized the opportunity and escaped, leaving authorities in a frenzy.

A case has now been registered, and police teams have been deployed to track down the fugitive. The incident has raised concerns over security measures at court facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)