Dramatic Escape: Undertrial Flees Through Court Toilet Window
An undertrial in Patna made a daring escape from police custody by breaking a window pane in the court toilet. Taken for a court session at Pirbahore, he requested to use the facilities, only to flee shortly after. Authorities have launched a manhunt to apprehend him.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 17-06-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 21:40 IST
- India
An undertrial made a daring escape from police custody in Patna on Tuesday, officials confirmed. The individual, who was at the sessions court in Pirbahore for a hearing, managed to break a window pane in the court's toilet before fleeing.
The undertrial had requested to use the toilet just before his hearing. Accompanied by escorting policemen, he seized the opportunity and escaped, leaving authorities in a frenzy.
A case has now been registered, and police teams have been deployed to track down the fugitive. The incident has raised concerns over security measures at court facilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
