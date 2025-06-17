Left Menu

Dramatic Escape: Undertrial Flees Through Court Toilet Window

An undertrial in Patna made a daring escape from police custody by breaking a window pane in the court toilet. Taken for a court session at Pirbahore, he requested to use the facilities, only to flee shortly after. Authorities have launched a manhunt to apprehend him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 17-06-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 21:40 IST
Dramatic Escape: Undertrial Flees Through Court Toilet Window
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An undertrial made a daring escape from police custody in Patna on Tuesday, officials confirmed. The individual, who was at the sessions court in Pirbahore for a hearing, managed to break a window pane in the court's toilet before fleeing.

The undertrial had requested to use the toilet just before his hearing. Accompanied by escorting policemen, he seized the opportunity and escaped, leaving authorities in a frenzy.

A case has now been registered, and police teams have been deployed to track down the fugitive. The incident has raised concerns over security measures at court facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025