Delhi's Batla House Tension: Police Fortify Amid Court's Status Quo Order

Heightened security measures were implemented by Delhi Police on Tuesday in the Batla House area of southeast Delhi, according to sources.

Despite adverse weather conditions, officers established numerous barricades in the area as a show of increased vigilance.

This follows a Delhi High Court directive to maintain the status quo on the Delhi Development Authority's proposed demolitions in Batla House until July 10, pending feedback from involved stakeholders as outlined in Justice Tejas Karia's June 16 order.

