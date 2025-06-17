Left Menu

Delhi's Batla House Tension: Police Fortify Amid Court's Status Quo Order

Delhi Police increased security in Batla House due to a high court order maintaining the status quo on proposed demolitions by the DDA until July 10. Despite heavy rains, police have erected barricades. A court hearing on July 10 will review all responses from relevant stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 21:44 IST
Heightened security measures were implemented by Delhi Police on Tuesday in the Batla House area of southeast Delhi, according to sources.

Despite adverse weather conditions, officers established numerous barricades in the area as a show of increased vigilance.

This follows a Delhi High Court directive to maintain the status quo on the Delhi Development Authority's proposed demolitions in Batla House until July 10, pending feedback from involved stakeholders as outlined in Justice Tejas Karia's June 16 order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

