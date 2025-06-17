Left Menu

Jharkhand's Land Survey Revamp: Learning from Best Practices

The Jharkhand government has dispatched teams to states like Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka to learn modern land survey techniques. This comes amid a High Court case addressing survey delays since 1975. The Court urges swift adoption of new methods for expedited land surveys in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 17-06-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 21:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand government has initiated a major overhaul of its land survey processes by sending teams of officials to Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. These teams will study the latest technologies used in these regions, aiming for a faster and more efficient land survey in Jharkhand.

In a session with the High Court, it was revealed that officials attended a conference in Andhra Pradesh to better understand cutting-edge survey technology. This action is part of a response to a legal case filed by Gokul Chand concerning extreme delays in the land survey that began in 1975.

The division bench, led by Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao, directed the state to accelerate the survey process. Although the survey has concluded in some districts, it lags behind in others. The case, continuing on September 16, underscores the necessity for immediate technological adoption to expedite the land survey across Jharkhand.

