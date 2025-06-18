Home Detention for Argentina's Former Leader
A federal court approved former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner's request to serve her six-year corruption sentence at home. Judges cited her age, her security concerns, and a recent assassination attempt. Fernandez, 72, will reside with her daughter and granddaughter in Buenos Aires.
In a significant legal decision, a federal court has allowed former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner to serve her six-year prison sentence for corruption at home. The ruling came on Tuesday, favoring Fernandez's request due to her age and security considerations.
Fernandez, now 72, lives with her daughter and granddaughter in an apartment in Buenos Aires. Judges took into account the attempted assassination she survived three years prior, emphasizing the need for protective measures.
This decision highlights ongoing concerns over security for high-profile figures in Argentina, while addressing the challenges of balancing legality and safety for aging political figures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha Police prepares massive security arrangements for Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra in Puri
Delegation led by Shrikant Shinde meets Liberian Senate Leader, highlights global security and fight against terrorism
BRICS 2025: Dr Chandra Sekhar Calls for Cooperation on Cybersecurity and DPI Models
Former Homeland Security official fights back against Trump's 'unprecedented' investigation order
UN Security Council Calls for Ceasefire and Aid Access in Gaza