Home Detention for Argentina's Former Leader

In a significant legal decision, a federal court has allowed former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner to serve her six-year prison sentence for corruption at home. The ruling came on Tuesday, favoring Fernandez's request due to her age and security considerations.

Fernandez, now 72, lives with her daughter and granddaughter in an apartment in Buenos Aires. Judges took into account the attempted assassination she survived three years prior, emphasizing the need for protective measures.

This decision highlights ongoing concerns over security for high-profile figures in Argentina, while addressing the challenges of balancing legality and safety for aging political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)