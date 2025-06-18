Left Menu

Home Detention for Argentina's Former Leader

A federal court approved former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner's request to serve her six-year corruption sentence at home. Judges cited her age, her security concerns, and a recent assassination attempt. Fernandez, 72, will reside with her daughter and granddaughter in Buenos Aires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 18-06-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 00:24 IST
Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner

In a significant legal decision, a federal court has allowed former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner to serve her six-year prison sentence for corruption at home. The ruling came on Tuesday, favoring Fernandez's request due to her age and security considerations.

Fernandez, now 72, lives with her daughter and granddaughter in an apartment in Buenos Aires. Judges took into account the attempted assassination she survived three years prior, emphasizing the need for protective measures.

This decision highlights ongoing concerns over security for high-profile figures in Argentina, while addressing the challenges of balancing legality and safety for aging political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

