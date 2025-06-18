Left Menu

Federal Judge Expands Ruling on Passport Gender Designations

A federal judge has expanded a ruling that blocks the U.S. government from enforcing restrictive policies on sex markers in passports for transgender and nonbinary individuals. This follows a legal challenge against an executive order defining gender narrowly, impacting those needing gender adjustments on passports.

In a notable development, a federal judge has widened a previous ruling that prevents the implementation of U.S. government changes to sex markers on passports for transgender and nonbinary individuals. The move is a direct response to an executive order signed by the former president that enforced a restricted definition of gender.

Judge Julia Kobick, appointed by President Biden, made the decision to extend her previous ruling to assist individuals seeking passports that align with their gender identity. This includes those needing gender designations different from their birth-assigned sex or wanting an X designation, addressing concerns of many left vulnerable by previous policies.

The initial ruling covered six plaintiffs in a pending lawsuit. However, Judge Kobick's expanded ruling requires the State Department to comply with changes during the case proceedings. The American Civil Liberties Union's legal action highlighted specific individuals' struggles, including delays and fear of discrimination, prompting critical judicial intervention in these ongoing civil rights disputes.

