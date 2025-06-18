India-Pakistan Ceasefire Was Bilateral, States Modi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi firmly maintained during a late Tuesday conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump that the May ceasefire between India and Pakistan, following a brief four-day conflict, was the result of direct military discussions between the two countries.

This statement contradicts Trump's previous month's remarks, where he claimed that the U.S. helped mediate a cessation of hostilities, urging both nations to focus on trade over conflict. Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reiterated that no such discussions involved U.S. mediation.

Misri stated that the ceasefire talks occurred through existing military communication channels at Pakistan's insistence, emphasizing India's long-standing policy against external mediation. The call, reportedly lasting 35 minutes, took place at Trump's request during the G7 summit sidelines in Canada, which Modi attended as a guest.

(With inputs from agencies.)