Tragedy in Odisha: Teenage Girl's Brutal Death Sparks Outrage

A 17-year-old girl's body was found hanging from a tree in Odisha, sparking allegations of gang rape and murder. Police detained two individuals as protests erupted in the village. The incident follows a similar case of gang rape, heightening tensions and nationwide outrage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Keonjhar | Updated: 18-06-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 12:03 IST
  Country:
  • India

A tragic incident has unfolded in Odisha's Keonjhar district, where the body of a 17-year-old girl, believed to have been gang raped and murdered, was discovered hanging from a tree. The disturbing discovery has led to widespread unrest and protests from the local community.

Police have detained two individuals in connection with the crime and have registered a case of gang rape and murder. The tragic incident mirrors the recent gang rape of a 20-year-old at Gopalpur beach, fueling a nationwide outcry against such heinous acts.

The autopsy report is awaited to confirm the allegations. Meanwhile, the victim's family and villagers initially blocked a major road in protest, insisting on justice. Tensions remain high as investigations continue to uncover the truth behind this tragic loss.

