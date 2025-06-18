Jaipur Court Sentences Two Congress MLAs for Road Blockade

In a significant ruling, a Jaipur court sentenced two Congress MLAs and seven others to a one-year prison term for their involvement in a road blockade incident outside the University of Rajasthan 11 years ago.

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Parikshita Detha, declared all nine individuals guilty under several penal provisions, highlighting Section 283 of the IPC, dealing with obstruction in a public pathway.

The blockade, led by student leaders, took place on August 13, 2014, disrupting traffic on JLN Marg. Among those convicted are incumbent MLAs Mukesh Bhakar and Manish Yadav, with the court imposing a Rs 3,200 fine on each convict.

(With inputs from agencies.)