BJP Leaders Thank Union Government for Rs 2,000 Crore Himachal Pradesh Relief Aid
BJP leaders expressed gratitude to the Union government for approving Rs 2,006.40 crore in aid to Himachal Pradesh, aiding recovery from 2023's devastating floods and landslides. The funds were approved by a committee led by Home Minister Amit Shah. This aid is crucial for relief efforts in the disaster-stricken state.
The BJP leadership, including party chief J P Nadda, expressed their gratitude towards the Union government for sanctioning a crucial Rs 2,000 crore aid package for Himachal Pradesh. This financial assistance aims to alleviate the significant damage the state endured from the floods and landslides in 2023.
A high-level committee led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has approved over Rs 2,006.40 crore to support recovery and reconstruction efforts. The region experienced catastrophic weather events during July and August 2023, claiming around 550 lives.
The financial support is seen as vital for the state, which had requested the disbursement of Rs 9,042 crore under the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment for 2023-24. Leaders, including BJP's Jairam Thakur and Rajiv Bindal, have highlighted the importance of bolstered Disaster Risk Reduction measures.
