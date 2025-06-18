Left Menu

President Murmu Calls Trainees to Propel Corporate and Defence Growth

President Droupadi Murmu addressed officer trainees, emphasizing their role in shaping corporate and defence sectors. She highlighted the importance of transparency and accountability in corporate laws and the need for stringent quality in military aviation. Murmu encouraged private sector integration to enhance India's defence manufacturing capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 15:40 IST
President Murmu Calls Trainees to Propel Corporate and Defence Growth
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant address, President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the crucial role of the corporate sector in India's economic development, calling upon officer trainees from various services to uphold transparency and accountability. Speaking at Rashtrapati Bhavan, she identified corporate laws as central to nurturing an innovative business environment.

The President further highlighted the importance of implementing the Companies Act of 2013, urging officers to enforce the law with justice and fairness, thereby reinforcing public and investor trust. Concurrently, Murmu spoke to Defence Aeronautical Quality Assurance and Central Labour Service trainees about maintaining global standards in military aviation.

Advocating for private sector integration into the defence industry, she stressed the significance of indigenisation to establish India as a global defence hub. The President urged trainees to foster good governance and mutual respect in the workplace, aiming to transform India's defence and industrial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025