President Murmu Calls Trainees to Propel Corporate and Defence Growth

In a significant address, President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the crucial role of the corporate sector in India's economic development, calling upon officer trainees from various services to uphold transparency and accountability. Speaking at Rashtrapati Bhavan, she identified corporate laws as central to nurturing an innovative business environment.

The President further highlighted the importance of implementing the Companies Act of 2013, urging officers to enforce the law with justice and fairness, thereby reinforcing public and investor trust. Concurrently, Murmu spoke to Defence Aeronautical Quality Assurance and Central Labour Service trainees about maintaining global standards in military aviation.

Advocating for private sector integration into the defence industry, she stressed the significance of indigenisation to establish India as a global defence hub. The President urged trainees to foster good governance and mutual respect in the workplace, aiming to transform India's defence and industrial landscape.

