Tragic Discovery: Four Found Dead in Oddanchathiram Home

In a tragic turn of events at Oddanchathiram, the local police discovered four lifeless bodies in a residential home on Wednesday. Among the deceased were two women, aged 45 and 65, and two young girls, only five and seven years old. They were all found hanging inside their residence.

Following the grim discovery, authorities have initiated a comprehensive investigation into the incident. Preliminary findings suggest the possibility of suicide, potentially linked to a family dispute, although law enforcement is exploring all possible avenues to uncover the truth behind this appalling situation.

The distressing case has sent shockwaves through the community as law enforcement officials work diligently to piece together the circumstances that led to these devastating losses. Investigators are urged to remain open-minded while examining various scenarios to provide a clear understanding of these tragic deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)