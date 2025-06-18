Deputy President Mashatile Visits Russia to Boost Economic and Trade Ties

South Africa’s Deputy President Paul Mashatile has arrived in the Russian Federation for a pivotal working visit, aiming to bolster bilateral cooperation and unlock new avenues of economic growth between South Africa and Russia. This marks his first official visit to Russia since assuming office under the country's seventh democratic administration.

Upon arrival at Moscow’s airport, the Deputy President was received with diplomatic courtesies by senior Russian officials including Deputy Head of State Protocol, Andrei Milyaev, Deputy Director of the African Department, Andrei Stolyarov, and South Africa's Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Alvin Botes.

Strengthening Economic Diplomacy Across Multiple Sectors

The visit is strategically centered on enhancing trade and economic ties in key growth sectors including agriculture, the automotive industry, mining, energy, and science and technology. These sectors form part of South Africa’s broader economic transformation strategy and are also critical to Russia’s emerging market priorities.

The Deputy President’s engagements will span across the cities of Moscow and St. Petersburg, blending high-level political dialogue with economic diplomacy efforts that align with South Africa’s national development agenda and Russia’s expanding investment footprint in Africa.

Meetings with Russian Leadership and Symbolic Tributes

During his stay in Moscow, Deputy President Mashatile is scheduled to meet with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin for in-depth bilateral discussions. Their talks will address strategic partnerships, trade facilitation, technological cooperation, and joint ventures in resource-intensive sectors.

In a powerful gesture of historical solidarity, Mashatile will lay a commemorative wreath at the memorial site dedicated to South Africa’s liberation icons, John Beaver (JB) Marks and Moses Kotane, both of whom spent time in exile in the former Soviet Union. The tribute highlights the enduring political camaraderie between the two nations rooted in anti-apartheid solidarity and mutual respect.

South Africa Takes Center Stage at SPIEF2025

A major highlight of the visit is the Deputy President’s participation in the 28th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF2025), taking place from June 19–21. Themed “Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World”, this premier global forum brings together heads of state, business leaders, economists, and diplomats from around the world.

Mashatile is expected to deliver a keynote address during the SPIEF plenary session, reinforcing South Africa’s vision for inclusive global growth and asserting its leadership role amid shifting geopolitical dynamics.

Additionally, the Deputy President will engage in the Russia–Africa Business Dialogue, where he will highlight South Africa’s investment potential, robust infrastructure base, and regional economic influence in Southern Africa.

Academic and Investment Engagements

While in St. Petersburg, Mashatile will also give a public lecture at St. Petersburg State University titled, “South Africa’s G20 Presidency in a Rapidly Changing Geopolitical Environment”. The lecture aims to educate and inspire future leaders on South Africa’s global role and priorities, especially as the country gears up to chair the G20.

Further promoting commercial ties, he will officially open the South African Trade and Investment Seminar, which will showcase opportunities across various sectors and seek to attract Russian investors to South Africa’s growing markets.

High-Level Delegation Focused on Strategic Outcomes

Deputy President Mashatile is accompanied by a high-powered ministerial delegation representing South Africa’s Economic Sectors, Investment, Employment, and Infrastructure Development Cluster. The delegation includes:

Dr. Blade Nzimande, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation

Pemmy Majodina, Minister of Water and Sanitation

Parks Tau, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition

Nokuzola Capa, Deputy Minister of Agriculture

Sihle Zikalala, Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure

Phumzile Mgcina, Deputy Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources

Peace Mabe, Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

This diverse and expert-led delegation is expected to participate in sector-specific engagements, facilitate government-to-government dialogues, and explore public-private partnerships that serve mutual economic interests.

A Gateway to Deeper Bilateral Ties

Mashatile’s visit not only underscores South Africa’s continued pursuit of economic diversification and strategic alliances, but also reflects the broader Russia–Africa cooperation agenda, which has gained momentum in recent years through trade forums and BRICS collaboration.

As both countries navigate the complexities of global politics and economics, this working visit is set to lay the groundwork for increased investment, technological exchange, and sustainable development partnerships — hallmarks of a resilient and multipolar world order.