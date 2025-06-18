ED Cracks Down on Maharashtra Politician in Forest Land Scam
The Enforcement Directorate has frozen Rs 44 crore in assets and seized cash in a money laundering probe involving Maharashtra businessman-turned-politician J M Mhatre. The investigation relates to illegal acquisition of forest land, wrongful compensation claims, and alleged involvement of the National Highways Authority of India.
The Enforcement Directorate has initiated a significant clampdown by freezing Rs 44 crore in assets and seizing Rs 16.5 lakh in cash. This action comes as part of a money laundering probe against Maharashtra businessman and recent BJP entrant J M Mhatre, alongside others, in connection with a forest land scam.
Searches were conducted across various locations in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, identifying Mhatre and Saiyyed Mohammad Abdul Hamid Qadri as key figures in the alleged scam. The controversy involves illegal acquisition and transfer of forest land, resulting in wrongful compensation claims from the National Highways Authority of India.
The land in question, originally acquired by the Maharashtra government in 1975, allegedly had ownership details manipulated illegally. Subsequent transactions saw parcels sold to NHAI, leading to illegal payments amounting to Rs 52.09 crore. The ED's discovery also included incriminating documents and unspecified frozen deposits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
