Devastating Drone and Missile Strikes Leave Kyiv Reeling

In a somber scene, Kyiv's flags were lowered to half-mast on Wednesday as Ukrainians mourned the latest victims of Russia's deadliest attack on the capital this year.

The overnight assault saw Russia launch 440 drones and 32 missiles, partially destroying a residential building, and leaving the war-tired population reeling. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the severity of the attack, which claimed 28 lives and injured many more. In a separate incident, two additional casualties were reported in the southern port city of Odesa. The search for more victims continues, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

The destruction drew crowds to the scene, where residents like Sofiia Holovatenko paid their respects with flowers and makeshift memorials, highlighting the indiscriminate nature of the ongoing conflict. Despite Russia's claims of targeting military-industrial complexes, Ukrainian officials reported civilian targets were among those hit, exacerbating international tensions as diplomatic efforts falter.

(With inputs from agencies.)