High Court Delays Proceedings in Jharkhand Exam Leak Scandal

The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday postponed the hearing of a petition that sought a CBI probe into allegations of a question paper leak during a state staff selection commission exam.

The state government informed the court that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is already handling the case and, as of now, no solid evidence suggests that a leak occurred before the test.

The court set June 26 as the date for the next hearing. The exam in question was the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) Combined Graduate Level test, which took place on January 28, 2024, attracting a large number of candidates. Similar accusations of leaks surfaced in previous exams on September 21 and 22. A formal complaint was registered online, urging police intervention, and in December 2024, the high court instructed the state government not to announce the final results of the JSSC CGL 2023 examination while investigations remain active.

