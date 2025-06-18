Left Menu

High Court Delays Proceedings in Jharkhand Exam Leak Scandal

The Jharkhand High Court has adjourned a petition hearing for a CBI probe into alleged leaks of a staff selection commission exam, with the state CID currently investigating. No conclusive evidence of leaks has been reported. The next hearing is set for June 26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 18-06-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday postponed the hearing of a petition that sought a CBI probe into allegations of a question paper leak during a state staff selection commission exam.

The state government informed the court that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is already handling the case and, as of now, no solid evidence suggests that a leak occurred before the test.

The court set June 26 as the date for the next hearing. The exam in question was the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) Combined Graduate Level test, which took place on January 28, 2024, attracting a large number of candidates. Similar accusations of leaks surfaced in previous exams on September 21 and 22. A formal complaint was registered online, urging police intervention, and in December 2024, the high court instructed the state government not to announce the final results of the JSSC CGL 2023 examination while investigations remain active.

(With inputs from agencies.)

