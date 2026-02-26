Mystery Deepens: CID Investigates Baramati Plane Crash

The Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department (CID) is currently probing the mysterious crash of a plane in Baramati that claimed the life of then-Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The investigation aims to determine whether sabotage or criminal negligence contributed to the incident, as stated by CID Additional Director General of Police, Sunil Ramanand.

Rohit Pawar, an MLA of the Nationalist Congress Party, has raised questions regarding the crash circumstances, demanding an FIR against the operating company, VSR Ventures, for alleged negligence. At a press conference, Pawar emphasized the importance of exploring a potential criminal angle to the incident, supported by findings from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

The DGCA has ordered the grounding of VSR Ventures aircraft over safety compliance issues. Despite these developments, officials have yet to act on Rohit Pawar's demands for thorough criminal investigation, sparking further debate and pressure from political figures and lawmakers.

