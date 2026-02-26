Mystery Deepens: CID Investigates Baramati Plane Crash
The Maharashtra CID investigates a plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar, examining possible sabotage or negligence. His nephew, Rohit Pawar, demands an FIR against the aircraft operator. The investigation includes examining evidence and awaiting the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau report.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department (CID) is currently probing the mysterious crash of a plane in Baramati that claimed the life of then-Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The investigation aims to determine whether sabotage or criminal negligence contributed to the incident, as stated by CID Additional Director General of Police, Sunil Ramanand.
Rohit Pawar, an MLA of the Nationalist Congress Party, has raised questions regarding the crash circumstances, demanding an FIR against the operating company, VSR Ventures, for alleged negligence. At a press conference, Pawar emphasized the importance of exploring a potential criminal angle to the incident, supported by findings from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).
The DGCA has ordered the grounding of VSR Ventures aircraft over safety compliance issues. Despite these developments, officials have yet to act on Rohit Pawar's demands for thorough criminal investigation, sparking further debate and pressure from political figures and lawmakers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Baramati plane crash: Our scope of probe is to ascertain whether there was any sabotage or criminal negligence, says CID.
DGCA takes action against VSR Ventures, whose plane crashed near Baramati last month; grounds 4 aircraft for non-compliances.
Tragic Crash Spurs Controversy: Rohit Pawar Takes Action Against VSR Ventures
Controversy Unfolds Over DGCA's Role in VSR Ventures Crash
Orban Accuses Ukraine of Energy Sabotage Amid Pipeline Dispute