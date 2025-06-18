Caste-related Rivalry Leads to Brutal Assault in Subhash Colony

In a disturbing incident reflecting deep-seated caste-related issues, three individuals, including two minors, were arrested after allegedly assaulting a youth from a Scheduled Caste community in Subhash Colony. The police revealed that the victim, identified as Sahil, had been subjected to beatings and inhumane treatment, instigated by caste-driven motives.

The case came to light when Suraj, a resident of the same colony, lodged a formal complaint with local law enforcement. Suraj claimed that the accused, identified as Piyush, lured him to a secluded area under the pretense of meeting someone named Thakur. There, Sahil was beaten and humiliated as the attackers cut his hair, moustache, and eyebrows, and administered intoxicants.

An FIR was promptly registered at the Adarsh Nagar police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The police have taken immediate action, arresting three suspects, while further investigation into the incident continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)