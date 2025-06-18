Left Menu

Caste-related Rivalry Leads to Brutal Assault in Subhash Colony

In Subhash Colony, three individuals, including two minors, have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a Scheduled Caste youth due to caste-related conflict. The accused shaved the victim's hair, moustache, and eyebrows. The local police filed an FIR under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 18-06-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 22:13 IST
Caste-related Rivalry Leads to Brutal Assault in Subhash Colony
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident reflecting deep-seated caste-related issues, three individuals, including two minors, were arrested after allegedly assaulting a youth from a Scheduled Caste community in Subhash Colony. The police revealed that the victim, identified as Sahil, had been subjected to beatings and inhumane treatment, instigated by caste-driven motives.

The case came to light when Suraj, a resident of the same colony, lodged a formal complaint with local law enforcement. Suraj claimed that the accused, identified as Piyush, lured him to a secluded area under the pretense of meeting someone named Thakur. There, Sahil was beaten and humiliated as the attackers cut his hair, moustache, and eyebrows, and administered intoxicants.

An FIR was promptly registered at the Adarsh Nagar police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The police have taken immediate action, arresting three suspects, while further investigation into the incident continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025