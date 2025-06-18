Left Menu

Jharkhand Bureaucracy in Motion: Major Reshuffle Hits IAS Cadre

The Jharkhand government has implemented a significant bureaucratic reshuffle involving 56 IAS officers. This includes fresh appointments, inter-departmental transfers, and additional responsibilities for senior officials. Notable changes include new charges for Amitabh Kaushal, Rajesh Kumar Sharma, Arwa Rajkamal, A Dodde, Rajeshwari B, and Shashi Prakash Jha.

The Jharkhand government has executed a notable bureaucratic reshuffle, impacting 56 IAS officers throughout the state. This sweeping move encompasses new appointments, inter-departmental transfers, and the assignment of additional roles to senior officials, as confirmed by a government notification.

Amitabh Kaushal, a 2001-batch IAS officer, has been tasked with the dual responsibility of Secretary, Excise and Prohibition Department, while retaining his role as Secretary, Commercial Tax Department. Concurrently, Rajesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary of the Disaster Management Department, has been appointed the additional charge of Civil Defence Commissioner.

Other significant appointments include Arwa Rajkamal, who has gained the additional responsibility of Mines Commissioner, A Dodde as Special Secretary with added duties in the Land Department, Rajeshwari B as Director of the Panchayati Raj Department, and Shashi Prakash Jha as Programme Director for the National Health Mission.

