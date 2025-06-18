US Cracks Down on Jalisco Cartel Leadership with Sanctions
The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on five top leaders of Mexico's Jalisco New Generation Cartel for drug trafficking and killings. These sanctions aim to disrupt the cartel's operations by freezing assets and prohibiting US business engagement with them, targeting their involvement in violent acts and drug trafficking.
The Trump administration has announced sanctions against five senior members of Mexico's Jalisco New Generation Cartel, citing drug trafficking and involvement in killings as key reasons. This action freezes their US assets and bans American businesses from engaging with them, marking an intensified effort to dismantle the cartel's operations.
Previous administrations have also sanctioned the cartel, highlighting its persistent threat. The cartel, led by Nemesio Rubén "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes, faces additional pressure with the United States designating it a Foreign Terrorist Organisation and offering a $15 million reward for information leading to its leader's capture.
The sanctions come amidst revelations of the cartel's activities, including training recruits on a Jalisco ranch and involvement in high-profile killings. These measures underscore US commitment to curbing cartel violence and drug trafficking, with individuals like Ricardo Ruiz Velasco linked to both propaganda and deadly acts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
