Left Menu

US Cracks Down on Jalisco Cartel Leadership with Sanctions

The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on five top leaders of Mexico's Jalisco New Generation Cartel for drug trafficking and killings. These sanctions aim to disrupt the cartel's operations by freezing assets and prohibiting US business engagement with them, targeting their involvement in violent acts and drug trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 18-06-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 23:00 IST
US Cracks Down on Jalisco Cartel Leadership with Sanctions

The Trump administration has announced sanctions against five senior members of Mexico's Jalisco New Generation Cartel, citing drug trafficking and involvement in killings as key reasons. This action freezes their US assets and bans American businesses from engaging with them, marking an intensified effort to dismantle the cartel's operations.

Previous administrations have also sanctioned the cartel, highlighting its persistent threat. The cartel, led by Nemesio Rubén "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes, faces additional pressure with the United States designating it a Foreign Terrorist Organisation and offering a $15 million reward for information leading to its leader's capture.

The sanctions come amidst revelations of the cartel's activities, including training recruits on a Jalisco ranch and involvement in high-profile killings. These measures underscore US commitment to curbing cartel violence and drug trafficking, with individuals like Ricardo Ruiz Velasco linked to both propaganda and deadly acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025