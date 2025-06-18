Village Clash Over Development Irregularities Leaves 12 Injured
A violent confrontation erupted between two groups in Nauhar Hussainpur village over alleged irregularities in development projects, leaving 12 injured. The clash followed a complaint against the village head. Police are investigating the incident, and the injured are receiving medical treatment.
A violent clash in Nauhar Hussainpur village on Wednesday left 12 people injured over alleged irregularities in local development projects. The conflict involved two groups, ignited by a complaint lodged against village head Bharat Singh by Pramod Singh of Singathi village.
A heated argument had previously occurred on May 14 during an inquiry into the allegations. Tensions flared again, leading to violence and an exchange of gunfire, according to Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Shailendra Lal.
Among the injured, Surendra Pratap Singh, aligned with the village head's group, sustained a gunshot wound. All injured parties are currently receiving medical treatment. The police have launched an investigation and are taking appropriate legal action regarding the incident.
