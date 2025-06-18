Left Menu

Village Clash Over Development Irregularities Leaves 12 Injured

A violent confrontation erupted between two groups in Nauhar Hussainpur village over alleged irregularities in development projects, leaving 12 injured. The clash followed a complaint against the village head. Police are investigating the incident, and the injured are receiving medical treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pratapgarh(Up) | Updated: 18-06-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 23:37 IST
Village Clash Over Development Irregularities Leaves 12 Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A violent clash in Nauhar Hussainpur village on Wednesday left 12 people injured over alleged irregularities in local development projects. The conflict involved two groups, ignited by a complaint lodged against village head Bharat Singh by Pramod Singh of Singathi village.

A heated argument had previously occurred on May 14 during an inquiry into the allegations. Tensions flared again, leading to violence and an exchange of gunfire, according to Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Shailendra Lal.

Among the injured, Surendra Pratap Singh, aligned with the village head's group, sustained a gunshot wound. All injured parties are currently receiving medical treatment. The police have launched an investigation and are taking appropriate legal action regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025