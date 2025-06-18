Tensions Escalate: U.S., Iran, and Israel on Brink of Conflict

In a bold defiance of President Trump's call for unconditional surrender, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed resilience against foreign threats. This development comes amid soaring tensions and escalating military actions involving the United States, Iran, and Israel.

President Trump, while withholding details of potential military responses, has hinted at a strategic engagement alongside Israel, which actively conducts airstrikes on Tehran. Trump referenced potential negotiations but insisted that the timing for talks may have passed.

Amid this backdrop, Iran warns of possible impacts on global oil markets by restricting access through the Strait of Hormuz, as Israel steps up its military operations. Meanwhile, civilians brace for attacks as the conflict intensifies with steep casualty numbers reported.

