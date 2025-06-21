Left Menu

Alleged Robbery Mastermind Arrested After Month-long Manhunt in Delhi

Delhi Police have arrested a 26-year-old man accused in the Rs 10 lakh robbery case in Rohini. Identified as Rahul, the suspect was caught following a brief chase near D Mall. The heist was allegedly orchestrated with inside help from a former employee of the targeted firm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 17:11 IST
Alleged Robbery Mastermind Arrested After Month-long Manhunt in Delhi
robbery
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police successfully apprehended a 26-year-old man involved in last month's Rs 10 lakh robbery in Rohini, according to official statements made on Saturday.

The suspect, named Rahul, was captured close to Rohini's D Mall after a short pursuit. Authorities revealed that he had been evading police since May 21, following the alleged crime involving an accomplice.

Further police investigation disclosed that the robbery had been planned with insider assistance from a former employee of the Chartered Accountant firm that was targeted, enhancing the complexity of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025