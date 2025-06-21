Alleged Robbery Mastermind Arrested After Month-long Manhunt in Delhi

Delhi Police successfully apprehended a 26-year-old man involved in last month's Rs 10 lakh robbery in Rohini, according to official statements made on Saturday.

The suspect, named Rahul, was captured close to Rohini's D Mall after a short pursuit. Authorities revealed that he had been evading police since May 21, following the alleged crime involving an accomplice.

Further police investigation disclosed that the robbery had been planned with insider assistance from a former employee of the Chartered Accountant firm that was targeted, enhancing the complexity of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)