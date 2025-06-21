Tripura's Efforts To Heal: Government Jobs For Political Violence Victims' Families

The BJP-led government in Tripura has taken significant steps to aid families affected by political violence. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced that government jobs have been awarded to 18 individuals whose family members were victims of political murders.

A committee established for this purpose has reportedly received 39 applications, and Ratan Lal Nath noted that the government has been proactive in processing these requests. He alleged that prior to 2018, numerous political murders were rampant in Tripura, with many families unable to file FIRs due to missing records.

Most of the violence targeted Congress families, according to Nath, given their long-standing absence from power since 1993. The committee, chaired by Nath, recently approved five out of eight reviewed applications, exemplifying their commitment to addressing this issue without political bias.

(With inputs from agencies.)