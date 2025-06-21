Tragedy in Ballia: Family Drama Turns Fatal
A tragic incident unfolded in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, where a young woman named Babita died after consuming poison. Her father alleges she was tortured by her husband and brother-in-law, leading to her suicide. These accusations resulted in the arrest of both men on charges of abetment to suicide.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 21-06-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 19:26 IST
- Country:
- India
A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district died after consuming poison, and police have arrested her husband and brother-in-law for abetment of suicide, officials reported Saturday.
Rajendra Prasad, the victim's father, filed a complaint accusing his daughter's husband, Pankaj Kumar Turaha, and brother-in-law, Sachin, of torturing her, which he believes drove her to take her life.
Following the report, police registered a case under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), leading to the arrest of the accused. Babita, the deceased, had been married to Pankaj for five years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
