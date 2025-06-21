Tragedy in Ballia: Family Drama Turns Fatal

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district died after consuming poison, and police have arrested her husband and brother-in-law for abetment of suicide, officials reported Saturday.

Rajendra Prasad, the victim's father, filed a complaint accusing his daughter's husband, Pankaj Kumar Turaha, and brother-in-law, Sachin, of torturing her, which he believes drove her to take her life.

Following the report, police registered a case under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), leading to the arrest of the accused. Babita, the deceased, had been married to Pankaj for five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)