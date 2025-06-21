Left Menu

Tragedy in Ballia: Family Drama Turns Fatal

A tragic incident unfolded in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, where a young woman named Babita died after consuming poison. Her father alleges she was tortured by her husband and brother-in-law, leading to her suicide. These accusations resulted in the arrest of both men on charges of abetment to suicide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 21-06-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 19:26 IST
A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district died after consuming poison, and police have arrested her husband and brother-in-law for abetment of suicide, officials reported Saturday.

Rajendra Prasad, the victim's father, filed a complaint accusing his daughter's husband, Pankaj Kumar Turaha, and brother-in-law, Sachin, of torturing her, which he believes drove her to take her life.

Following the report, police registered a case under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), leading to the arrest of the accused. Babita, the deceased, had been married to Pankaj for five years.

