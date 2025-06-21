Left Menu

Germany Boosts Military Forces Amidst Rising Security Concerns

The German government plans to increase its military personnel by 11,000 by the end of the year, as part of its 2025 budget. This expansion involves soldiers and civilian employees, aligning with NATO targets to enhance defense capabilities in response to perceived threats from Russia.

The German government is set to enhance its military strength by adding 11,000 personnel by year-end, as reported by the tabloid Bild. According to government insiders, this represents a 4% increase to bolster armed, air, naval, and cyber forces.

The funding is aimed at providing for 10,000 soldiers and 1,000 civilian employees as part of the 2025 budget. This initiative will likely be approved by the cabinet in its forthcoming review.

The drive for additional personnel aligns with NATO's updated targets for member states to increase their troop and weapon capacities, a move made in light of mounting concerns regarding potential threats from Russia, said Defence Minister Boris Pistorius.

