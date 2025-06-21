Youth Arrested for Threatening Posts Against Deputy CM and MLA

A youth has been apprehended for purportedly posting threatening content on Facebook directed at Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Gagret Congress MLA Rakesh Kalia, according to Una police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Haroli Mohan Rawat reported that the accused, an engineering graduate, was located and persuaded to voluntarily present himself at Haroli police station, where he was detained.

The arrest ensued after Haroli Youth Congress President Shubhan Joshi filed a complaint. A case was subsequently registered at Haroli police station and further legal procedures have been initiated. Meanwhile, an investigation is continuing to determine the origin of the threatening messages.

(With inputs from agencies.)