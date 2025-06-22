Gaza Aid Controversy: US Funding Sparks Debate

The Trump administration faces a critical decision as a US-led group seeks $30 million to sustain aid distribution in Gaza amidst growing controversy. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, supported by Israel, claims to have provided millions of meals since May. However, the foundation faces accusations of compromising humanitarian principles, with fatal violence surrounding its operations.

Officials reveal that the funding request to the US Agency for International Development progresses with minimal review processes. As the Republican administration merges USAID with the State Department amid foreign aid reductions, the potential approval of this grant adds complexity to US involvement in Gaza.

Israel supports the foundation as part of a broader strategy to manage Gaza's population and counter Hamas. Critics worry about the implications of such moves, questioning the foundation's transparency, neutrality, and independence, especially as reports of violence against Palestinians attempting to access aid sites make headlines.

