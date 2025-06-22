Left Menu

Educational Trust Breach: A High-Profile Legal Pursuit

A legal pursuit initiated by a retired employee has resulted in a case against four officials, including a joint director and district inspector, for alleged criminal breach of trust in Uttar Pradesh. This follows a high court order concerning the disappearance of an employee's original service register.

The police in Uttar Pradesh have filed a case against four individuals, including a joint director of education and the district school inspector, following a complaint from a retired class-4 employee. The high-profile case involves alleged criminal breach of trust and comes after an Allahabad High Court directive.

According to Station Officer Prashant Kumar Chaudhari, the legal action stemmed from a grievance by Devendra Kumar Singh, a retired employee whose original service register has gone missing. The complaint led to charges under specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), targeting an education division official and a district inspector, among others.

Circle Officer Mohammad Fahim Qureshi stated that investigations are ongoing, with previous instances of missing records within the education department noted. In a related February case, several officials, including a former district school inspector, faced similar charges initiated by another complaint.

