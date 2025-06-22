NIA Cracks Down on Drone Supplier for CPI (Maoist) in Anti-National Plot

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended a suspect accused of supplying a drone to the outlawed CPI (Maoist) organization, escalating its anti-national undertakings.

During a recent operation, authorities confiscated digital devices like hard drives and mobile phones from Vishal Singh's residence in West Delhi. The alleged perpetrator has roots in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

Singh is believed to have provided both materials and technical training to the Maoist leaders, promoting violent operations in remote areas of Bihar. This is part of a larger strategy to revitalize the terror outfit's influence across Northern India.