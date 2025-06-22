Left Menu

NIA Cracks Down on Drone Supplier for CPI (Maoist) in Anti-National Plot

The National Investigation Agency arrested Vishal Singh for providing a drone to the CPI (Maoist) to aid its anti-national operations. Investigations linked Singh to delivery and training activities, with meetings in Bihar. The case signifies a conspiracy to rebuild influence in Northern India, involving cadre recruitment and fund from Jharkhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 17:11 IST
NIA Cracks Down on Drone Supplier for CPI (Maoist) in Anti-National Plot
Vishal Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended a suspect accused of supplying a drone to the outlawed CPI (Maoist) organization, escalating its anti-national undertakings.

During a recent operation, authorities confiscated digital devices like hard drives and mobile phones from Vishal Singh's residence in West Delhi. The alleged perpetrator has roots in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

Singh is believed to have provided both materials and technical training to the Maoist leaders, promoting violent operations in remote areas of Bihar. This is part of a larger strategy to revitalize the terror outfit's influence across Northern India.

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025