Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Man Arrested for Online Post Against Prophet

In Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, 42-year-old Anuj Kumar was arrested for posting objectionable content about Prophet Mohammed on WhatsApp. This triggered protests from the local Muslim community in Jhinjhana. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 22-06-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 17:12 IST
Uttar Pradesh Man Arrested for Online Post Against Prophet
Anuj Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

A 42-year-old man from Shamli district, Uttar Pradesh, has been taken into custody for posting offensive content against Prophet Mohammed online, according to a police statement on Sunday.

Anuj Kumar, identified as the accused, allegedly posted the controversial content on his WhatsApp status, leading to a protest by members of the Muslim community in the town of Jhinjhana on Saturday.

Jhinjhana Station House Officer Jitendra Sharma confirmed that Kumar has been charged under relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and was arrested on the same day the protests erupted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025