Uttar Pradesh Man Arrested for Online Post Against Prophet
In Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, 42-year-old Anuj Kumar was arrested for posting objectionable content about Prophet Mohammed on WhatsApp. This triggered protests from the local Muslim community in Jhinjhana. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
A 42-year-old man from Shamli district, Uttar Pradesh, has been taken into custody for posting offensive content against Prophet Mohammed online, according to a police statement on Sunday.
Anuj Kumar, identified as the accused, allegedly posted the controversial content on his WhatsApp status, leading to a protest by members of the Muslim community in the town of Jhinjhana on Saturday.
Jhinjhana Station House Officer Jitendra Sharma confirmed that Kumar has been charged under relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and was arrested on the same day the protests erupted.
