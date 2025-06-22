Undertrial's Daring Escape from Meerut Medical College
An undertrial named Musahid, accused of murder and robbery, escaped from Meerut Medical College, where he was receiving treatment. This has led to the registration of an FIR against several police personnel for negligence. Law enforcement is actively working to apprehend Musahid through coordinated operations.
In a stunning development, Musahid, an undertrial accused of murder and robbery, has made a daring escape from Meerut Medical College, where he had been admitted for treatment over the past three months. The escape occurred during the night between June 18 and 19, police revealed on Sunday.
According to SP (City) Ayush Vikram Singh, the police personnel assigned to guard the prisoner demonstrated negligence in their duties, resulting in an FIR being filed against one sub-inspector, three head constables, and one constable. The escape has prompted a rigorous search operation.
Three specialized teams, including the special operations group (SOG), have been formed to trace and apprehend Musahid. Raids are currently being conducted at his possible hideouts to ensure his swift capture, the officer confirmed.
