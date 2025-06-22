Left Menu

Undertrial's Daring Escape from Meerut Medical College

An undertrial named Musahid, accused of murder and robbery, escaped from Meerut Medical College, where he was receiving treatment. This has led to the registration of an FIR against several police personnel for negligence. Law enforcement is actively working to apprehend Musahid through coordinated operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 22-06-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 19:01 IST
Undertrial's Daring Escape from Meerut Medical College
undertrial
  • Country:
  • India

In a stunning development, Musahid, an undertrial accused of murder and robbery, has made a daring escape from Meerut Medical College, where he had been admitted for treatment over the past three months. The escape occurred during the night between June 18 and 19, police revealed on Sunday.

According to SP (City) Ayush Vikram Singh, the police personnel assigned to guard the prisoner demonstrated negligence in their duties, resulting in an FIR being filed against one sub-inspector, three head constables, and one constable. The escape has prompted a rigorous search operation.

Three specialized teams, including the special operations group (SOG), have been formed to trace and apprehend Musahid. Raids are currently being conducted at his possible hideouts to ensure his swift capture, the officer confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025