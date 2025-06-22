Left Menu

Operation Midnight Hammer: U.S. Strikes Shatter Iran's Nuclear Sites Amid Rising Tensions

The U.S. launched a covert military operation, 'Midnight Hammer,' targeting Iran's nuclear facilities. Despite severe damage inflicted, U.S. officials emphasized it wasn't a prelude to regime change. Heightened tensions follow as Iran retaliates, but major escalations are cautiously avoided. The U.S. military remains on alert to counter any Iranian reprisals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 20:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States recently executed a secretive strike operation, dubbed 'Operation Midnight Hammer,' targeting Iranian nuclear sites. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth clarified that the mission was not intended for regime change but to neutralize threats to national interests from Iran's nuclear ambitions.

The operation saw seven B-2 bombers flying 18 hours from the U.S. to deploy 14 bunker-buster bombs. Initial reports indicated extensive damage to three key nuclear targets. Despite the precision of these strikes, officials expressed concerns over potential Iranian retaliations against American forces.

In response, Iran launched missiles at Israeli targets, but has yet to escalate further, such as closing the Strait of Hormuz. With military reinforcements already in the region, including air defense systems and warships, the U.S. remains on high alert, ready to respond if necessary to protect its interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

