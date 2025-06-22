Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Police Lathi-Charge on Farmers in Dharashiv

The police lathi-charged farmers in Tandulwadi, Dharashiv, amid criticism over a viral video of the incident. Officials claimed the action was to prevent fire hazards, but opposition parties have condemned the act. They demand accountability, alleging injustice related to windmill projects and compensation issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 22-06-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 20:47 IST
A police lathi-charge on farmers at a sugarcane farm in Tandulwadi area, Dharashiv district, has sparked controversy. The incident, captured in a viral video, has drawn criticism from opposition parties.

Officials described the lathi-charge as 'mild,' asserting it was essential to prevent potential fire hazards from inflammable substances allegedly carried by some farmers.

Opposition leaders, including Ambadas Danve and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, have condemned the police action and highlighted issues of unpaid compensation linked to windmill projects, urging accountability for those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

