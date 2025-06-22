Controversy Erupts Over Police Lathi-Charge on Farmers in Dharashiv

A police lathi-charge on farmers at a sugarcane farm in Tandulwadi area, Dharashiv district, has sparked controversy. The incident, captured in a viral video, has drawn criticism from opposition parties.

Officials described the lathi-charge as 'mild,' asserting it was essential to prevent potential fire hazards from inflammable substances allegedly carried by some farmers.

Opposition leaders, including Ambadas Danve and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, have condemned the police action and highlighted issues of unpaid compensation linked to windmill projects, urging accountability for those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)