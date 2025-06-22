Controversy Erupts Over Police Lathi-Charge on Farmers in Dharashiv
The police lathi-charged farmers in Tandulwadi, Dharashiv, amid criticism over a viral video of the incident. Officials claimed the action was to prevent fire hazards, but opposition parties have condemned the act. They demand accountability, alleging injustice related to windmill projects and compensation issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 22-06-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 20:47 IST
- Country:
- India
A police lathi-charge on farmers at a sugarcane farm in Tandulwadi area, Dharashiv district, has sparked controversy. The incident, captured in a viral video, has drawn criticism from opposition parties.
Officials described the lathi-charge as 'mild,' asserting it was essential to prevent potential fire hazards from inflammable substances allegedly carried by some farmers.
Opposition leaders, including Ambadas Danve and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, have condemned the police action and highlighted issues of unpaid compensation linked to windmill projects, urging accountability for those involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dharashiv
- police
- farmers
- lathi-charge
- controversy
- opposition
- video
- inflammable
- compensation
- windmills
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversy in Goa: Health Minister and CM Spar Over Doctor's Suspension
Controversy Over Maharashtra Polls: Allegations of Electoral Manipulation
Controversy Erupts Over Delhi Slum Demolitions
Chirag Paswan Challenges Opposition in Bihar Assembly Polls, Demands 40 Seats for LJP
Karnataka Opposition Demands Accountability for Stadium Stampede Tragedy