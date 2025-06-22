Gujarat Gram Panchayat Elections: Democracy in Action Amid Challenges
The Gujarat gram panchayat elections saw peaceful voting with minor incidents, despite rains. A total of 81 lakh voters were eligible for the polls held in 3,894 panchayats. Notably, this election marks the implementation of a 27% OBC reservation following a Supreme Court ruling.
Voting for the gram panchayat elections in Gujarat concluded peacefully on Sunday, with minor incidents of violence reported in some areas, according to electoral officials.
Approximately 81 lakh voters were eligible to partake in the democratic process to elect 3,656 sarpanchs and 16,224 panchayat members. While the State Election Commission is yet to release official voter turnout figures, long queues were noted at 10,479 polling stations despite adverse weather conditions.
This election marks a significant policy implementation, featuring a 27% reservation for OBCs in local governance structures—a first following a Supreme Court ruling and the KS Jhaveri Commission's recommendations.
