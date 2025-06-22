BJP Councillor's Son Arrested in Fatal Hit-and-Run Incident

A tragic road accident in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, led to the arrest of the 27-year-old son of a BJP councillor and his friend. The incident, which claimed two lives, occurred when the duo's SUV collided with two women near Motijheel on Saturday night.

Following the accident, the driver fled the scene. However, the police were able to identify the suspects by analyzing CCTV footage from the area, said Additional Superintendent of Police Niranjan Sharma.

Harsh Rai, son of Rekha Rai, a BJP councillor, was found to be the driver and was arrested alongside his friend under charges of causing death due to negligence and attempting to conceal evidence. The police also recovered the SUV involved in the accident.

