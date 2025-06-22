Daring Daylight Rescue: Police Foil Abduction in Madhya Pradesh

In a dramatic rescue operation, a woman and her two minor daughters were saved by police after being abducted in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district. The victims were taken by over a dozen armed men after they attacked the family, injuring the husband. Police have since arrested several of the suspects involved.

The rescue mission was executed swiftly, capturing two more suspects, including the prime accused, Sanjay Rajput, who had a bounty on his head. The operation drew attention when a video of the kidnapping, reportedly showing the crime in broad daylight, circulated widely on social media.

The incident has sparked significant political backlash with the opposition Congress criticizing the ruling government over the deteriorating law-and-order situation. Senior Congress figures denounced the incident, highlighting concerns over public safety and governance in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)