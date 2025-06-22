Left Menu

Spain Secures NATO Exemption on Defense Spending

Spain has negotiated with NATO to be exempt from a defense spending target of 5% of GDP. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez emphasized that such spending would be excessive for Spain. Instead, they will aim for 2.1% of GDP to meet NATO commitments, despite concerns this could impact the NATO summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 22:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spain has successfully negotiated an exemption from NATO's proposed defense spending target of 5% of GDP, according to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Sanchez argued that this level of spending is disproportionate and unnecessary for Spain, highlighting that commitments can be met with a 2.1% GDP investment.

This decision comes in response to NATO's collective agreement on the spending target, which faced opposition from Spain amid concerns it could affect the upcoming summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

