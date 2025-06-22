Spain Secures NATO Exemption on Defense Spending

Spain has successfully negotiated an exemption from NATO's proposed defense spending target of 5% of GDP, according to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Sanchez argued that this level of spending is disproportionate and unnecessary for Spain, highlighting that commitments can be met with a 2.1% GDP investment.

This decision comes in response to NATO's collective agreement on the spending target, which faced opposition from Spain amid concerns it could affect the upcoming summit.

