Tragic Turn: Suspected Theft Leads to Lock-Up Suicide
Ajay Kumar, a 36-year-old from Haryana, allegedly committed suicide at a Sirmaur police station after being arrested for theft. Authorities have suspended two officers for negligence and are investigating the circumstances leading to his death. An inquiry has been initiated by the chief judicial magistrate.
A 36-year-old man from Haryana, identified as Ajay Kumar, allegedly took his own life in the Kala Amb police station lock-up in Sirmaur district. Kumar, who faced theft charges, was found hanging on Sunday, prompting the chief judicial magistrate to launch an immediate inquiry and notify the state human rights body.
Following the incident, two police officers including a head constable have been suspended for negligence. The officers have been reassigned to the Home Guards Department, highlighting the seriousness with which authorities are treating this tragic event.
Investigations are ongoing to determine what led Kumar to commit the extreme act. The police's actions in the lead-up to the tragedy are under scrutiny, as stakeholders seek accountability and answers.
With inputs from agencies.
