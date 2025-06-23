Tragedy Strikes Mar Elias: Bombing at Syrian Church Claims Lives

A suicide bomber tragically targeted a Greek Orthodox church in the Damascus suburb of Dweil'a, Syria, on Sunday. The attack claimed the lives of at least 22 individuals and left 63 others wounded, according to state media sources.

The brutal assault occurred inside Mar Elias Church, where the bomber fired upon worshippers before detonating an explosive vest. Though no group immediately claimed responsibility, officials believe the Islamic State may be involved, a threat exacerbated by reported extremist sleeper cells in the region.

The incident has shocked local residents and raised alarms about the country's ongoing instability under the shadow of extremist entities. Syrian Information Minister Hamza Mostafa condemned the attack, reaffirming the state's commitment to combating criminal organizations. As the country mourns, security around places of worship remains crucial.