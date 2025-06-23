Security Guard Stops Gunman in Dramatic Church Shooting
A gunman opened fire at CrossPointe Community Church in Wayne, Michigan, wounding a security guard before being killed by the same guard. The suspect was initially subdued by a church member who ran him over with a truck. The motive for the attack remains unclear as investigations continue.
- Country:
- United States
A gunman unleashed chaos during a service at CrossPointe Community Church in Wayne, Michigan, on Sunday morning, wounding a security guard before being fatally shot by the same guard, authorities reported.
The suspect, described by police as a 31-year-old white male, was initially thwarted by a parishioner using a truck to subdue him temporarily. The dramatic confrontation unfolded in front of approximately 150 congregants attending the service.
While startled worshipper Wendy Bodin described hearing a loud noise, police and FBI remain on the scene to investigate the motive behind the assault. Attempts to contact the church for further comment were unanswered.
- READ MORE ON:
- gunman
- church shooting
- security guard
- Detroit
- Wayne
- investigation
- police
- FBI
- suspect
- injured
ALSO READ
Amritsar Police Crackdown: Major Arrests in Cross-Border Drug and Arms Smuggling
Punjab Police Crackdown: Major Heroin Seizure Thwarts Trans-Border Smuggling
Punjab Police Dismantles Major Cross-Border Smuggling Networks
Police Personnel Suspended for Misconduct and Dereliction
Controversial Meat Discovery Sparks Investigation in Mathura