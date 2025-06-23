Left Menu

Security Guard Stops Gunman in Dramatic Church Shooting

A gunman opened fire at CrossPointe Community Church in Wayne, Michigan, wounding a security guard before being killed by the same guard. The suspect was initially subdued by a church member who ran him over with a truck. The motive for the attack remains unclear as investigations continue.

Updated: 23-06-2025 04:40 IST
A gunman unleashed chaos during a service at CrossPointe Community Church in Wayne, Michigan, on Sunday morning, wounding a security guard before being fatally shot by the same guard, authorities reported.

The suspect, described by police as a 31-year-old white male, was initially thwarted by a parishioner using a truck to subdue him temporarily. The dramatic confrontation unfolded in front of approximately 150 congregants attending the service.

While startled worshipper Wendy Bodin described hearing a loud noise, police and FBI remain on the scene to investigate the motive behind the assault. Attempts to contact the church for further comment were unanswered.

