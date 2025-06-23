Left Menu

Abduction in the Andes: Soldiers Seized by FARC Dissidents

Fifty-seven soldiers have been kidnapped by civilians under the influence of FARC dissidents in southwestern Colombia, near El Plateado in the Cauca department. This region, a focal point for cocaine production, continues to be a hotspot in the country's enduring conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 23-06-2025 06:11 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 06:11 IST
Abduction in the Andes: Soldiers Seized by FARC Dissidents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Colombia

On Sunday, Colombia's military reported that 57 of its soldiers were abducted by civilians acting under duress from FARC dissidents. The incident took place in a mountainous region near El Plateado in the Cauca department.

This area is notorious for being a significant hub in Colombia's cocaine production network, exacerbating its strategic importance.

The abductions underscore the persistent volatility and tension in southwestern Colombia, where internal conflicts continue to simmer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025