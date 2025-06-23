Abduction in the Andes: Soldiers Seized by FARC Dissidents
Fifty-seven soldiers have been kidnapped by civilians under the influence of FARC dissidents in southwestern Colombia, near El Plateado in the Cauca department. This region, a focal point for cocaine production, continues to be a hotspot in the country's enduring conflict.
On Sunday, Colombia's military reported that 57 of its soldiers were abducted by civilians acting under duress from FARC dissidents. The incident took place in a mountainous region near El Plateado in the Cauca department.
This area is notorious for being a significant hub in Colombia's cocaine production network, exacerbating its strategic importance.
The abductions underscore the persistent volatility and tension in southwestern Colombia, where internal conflicts continue to simmer.
