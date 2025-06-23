Mystery in Meghalaya: The Honeymoon Murder Case

The family of Raja Raghuvanshi, the Indore businessman killed during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, plans to seek legal action for narco-analysis tests on the main accused. Sonam, Raja's wife, and her alleged lover, Raj Kushwaha, are at the center of this chilling case that has drawn nationwide attention.

In addition to Sonam and Kushwaha, five others have been apprehended concerning the gruesome murder that occurred in May. A perplexed Vipin Raghuvanshi, Raja's elder brother, disclosed their intention to approach the Meghalaya High Court to conduct narco tests, hoping to unveil the motive behind the crime, which remains shrouded in mystery.

The tragic disappearance of Raja Raghuvanshi during his honeymoon trip brought shocking headlines, as his body was later discovered in the depths of a gorge near a well-known waterfall. As investigations proceed, the potential 'love triangle' and financial motives are under intense scrutiny.

